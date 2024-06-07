Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

HOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

