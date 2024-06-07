Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WERN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $8,855,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

