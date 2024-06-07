WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 113300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

WesCan Energy Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leo Berezan purchased 2,316,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$92,640.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,456,000 shares of company stock worth $106,190. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

