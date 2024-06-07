Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. 35,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

