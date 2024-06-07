Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,501 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.73. 3,625,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.