Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,631,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

