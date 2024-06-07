Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.30. 391,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.