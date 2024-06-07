Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.30. 391,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

