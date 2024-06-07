Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

