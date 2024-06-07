Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. 3,951,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.