Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after acquiring an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,416,000 after purchasing an additional 555,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.32. 1,650,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,882. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

