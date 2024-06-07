Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $59.95. 352,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,298. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

