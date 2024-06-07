Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $244,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.