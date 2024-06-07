Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,492 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

WY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

