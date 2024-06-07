Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $117.89 and a 12-month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.