WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.
About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.