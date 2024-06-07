Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 328.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.31% of Wix.com worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,402. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

