WOW-token Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007586 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02211018 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

