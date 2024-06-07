X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 28.8% Higher

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. 845,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

X3 Stock Up 28.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.