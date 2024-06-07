X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Acquired by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares during the quarter. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 10.11% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $116,003. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 889,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

