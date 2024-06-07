XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $997,493.95

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. XYO has a market cap of $102.78 million and $997,493.95 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,394.81 or 1.00007094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00100180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00784325 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $942,464.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

