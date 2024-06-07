Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.80.

YUM stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

