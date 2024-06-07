Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Shares of HUM opened at $355.19 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

