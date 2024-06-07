Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

