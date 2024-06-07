Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.6 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.9 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.