127,048 Shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LBPH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.15. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.