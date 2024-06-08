13,000 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,294. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

