14,159 Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 217,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

