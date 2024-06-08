15,886 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 1.3 %

PII stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 585,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,411. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.