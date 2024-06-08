17,470 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,811,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

