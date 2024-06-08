1,917 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 88,586 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 150,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,141. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

