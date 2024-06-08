21,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,867,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,258 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

MS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 4,018,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

