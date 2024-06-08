2,228 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

