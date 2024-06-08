2,234 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

Boeing stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

