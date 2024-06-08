2,567 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.24.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,189. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.