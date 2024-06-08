350 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. 1,130,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

