3,715 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 5,371,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

