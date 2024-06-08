372,860 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 372,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Southwestern Energy accounts for 100.0% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $120,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock remained flat at $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,879,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,406. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

