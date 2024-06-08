3D Systems’ (DDD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DDD

3D Systems Trading Down 6.3 %

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

NYSE DDD opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. 3D Systems has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,073,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 803,179 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.