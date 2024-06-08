3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $100.86. 5,636,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

