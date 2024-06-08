4,300 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. 2,380,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,997. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

