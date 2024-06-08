5,490 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,288,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 886,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.