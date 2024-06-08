5,535 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

