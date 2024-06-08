5,575 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. ANSYS comprises 0.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

ANSYS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.30. 322,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.79 and a 200 day moving average of $329.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

