57,364 Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Acquired by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.37% of Equity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 27,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $510.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

