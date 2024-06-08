6,122 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

