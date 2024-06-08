61,566 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 2,129,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,905. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

