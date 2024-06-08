7G Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

7G Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 5.1% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

OXY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

