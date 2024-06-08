9,000 Shares in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Saga Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

SGA opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

