9,050,138 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,050,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,542,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 2.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.53% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,145,000 after acquiring an additional 207,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TME traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

