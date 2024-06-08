99,165 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.30 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.